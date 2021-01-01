Forte Lighting 2404-03 3 Light 20-1/2" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Forte Lighting 2404-03 3 Light 20-1/2" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with a white linen glass shadeChain suspended designRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 9.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze