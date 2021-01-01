La Femme - 24026 Accented High Neck Two-Piece Short Leather Dress

Make a statement with this dress by La Femme 24026. Attention-grabbing vegan leather two piece dress with gold grommets on the skirt and collar. Features a high neckline and racer back. This dress has pockets in the skirt. Back zipper closure. This La Femme creation is sure to be both comfy and fashionable. Style: lafemme_24026 Closure: Back zipper Details: Sleeveless Grommet details Two-piece dress Leather Racerback Pockets Fabric: Vegan Leather Length: Short Neckline: High Waistline: Natural Color: Black Sizes: 00 - 10 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "