La Femme - 24018 Bedazzled High Neck Leather Dress

Bring on the drama in this captivating dress by La Femme 24018. Gallant vegan leather dress with a choker and chain mail detail on the bust. Features an open racer back. Back zipper closure. Make a splash in this evening dress by La Femme. Style: lafemme_24018 Closure: Back zipper Details: Sleeveless Leather dress Chain mail detail Open racerback Fitted bodice Flared silhouette Fabric: Vegan Leather Length: Long Neckline: High Waistline: Natural Color: Black Sizes: 00 - 10 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "