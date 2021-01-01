Advertisement
Get the 24" Yellow Sunflower & Pinecone Fall Harvest Wreath at Michaels. com. This gorgeous harvest wreath provides all the wonderful colors of autumn. A mix of green foliage is the backdrop for beautiful sunflowers and real pine cones. This gorgeous harvest wreath provides all the wonderful colors of autumn. A mix of green foliage is the backdrop for beautiful sunflowers and real pine cones. Perfect for hanging or used as part of your Thanksgiving table centerpiece. Unlit mixed foliage flowers and pinecones. Details: Yellow and green 24" (60.96 cm) diameter 1 wreath Sturdy twig backing for easy hanging Hardware not included No assembly required Pinecones, polyester, foam, twigs Recommended for indoor use only | 24" Yellow Sunflower & Pinecone Fall Harvest Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®