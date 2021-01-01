24 Piece 100% Cotton Washcloth Towel Set
Description
100% Pure Cotton, 750 GSM and highly absorbent. Extra large 13" x 13" size Merrowed designed to allow maximum coverage. Machine washable. Set of 24 Pieces in a Pack. Material: 100% Cotton. Weave Type: Terry cloth. GSM: 750. Pattern: Solid Color. Color: White. Border Type: Merrowed. Country of Origin: Pakistan. Feel/Functionality: Plush & Highly Absorbent. Product Care: Tumble Dry; Line Dry; Cold Wash; Warm Wash. Commercial Laundry Use: Yes. Washcloth: Yes. Number of Washcloths Included: 24. Washcloth Length - Top to Bottom: 13. Washcloth Width - Side to Side: 13.