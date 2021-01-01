From meyda tiffany
24 - Light Unique Tiered Chandelier
Unmatched grandeur and luxurious sophistication reveal a magnificent statement piece for large residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces. Marquee supreme is a refined chandelier designed and engineered with 15 tiers of polished glass rods. Like fine crystal, clean prismatic lines evoke a stunning, dimensional look. The chain length can be easily adjusted in the field to accommodate your specific lighting application needs. Custom crafted in our 180000 square foot manufacturing facility in Yorkville; NY.