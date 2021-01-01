Benjara 24 in. Wooden Height Warm Cherry Brown with Saddle Seat Counter Height Bar Stool (Set Of 2), Warm Cherry/Brown

Stay involved with your guests while you are working in the kitchen when you place this 24 in. Counter Height Stool at your breakfast bar. The curvature of the seat provides contour to your body, allowing you or your guests to sit comfortably for hours. Foot rails at varying heights provide comfort and stability for short and tall guests alike. Solid wood construction provides durability, allowing this stool to stand up under heavy use. The sophisticated backless design keeps your room open and airy, so it does not overwhelm your existing decor. The warm cherry brown finish is easy to blend with many decorative color schemes. It Includes set of 2 counter height stool. Color: Warm Cherry/Brown.