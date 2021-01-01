From lattice routh
Lattice Routh 24 in. Stainless steel Roasting pan
Product descriptionSize:23½ inchFeatures1.HEALTHY: Premium stainless steel 18/0 without any coating and aluminum or other materials.2.PROCESS: Superior mirror polish surface on both sides, Smooth rolled edge no rough spot.3.HEAVY-DUTY: Thick gauge with a solid construction, Proper weight to work with.4.EASY CLEAN: Less sticking surface to bake evenly, Easy clean, and Dishwasher safe.5.MULTI USAGE: Used as toaster oven pan, serving tray, small baking sheet, etc.Specification:▶Dimension: 23.5 x 15.7 x 1.2 inch.▶Material: Premium stainless steel 18/0.▶Features: Nontoxic, Heavy-duty, Easy Clean, Dishwasher safe.▶Craft: Superior mirror finish surface, Smooth roll edges, Deep rim.Using Instruction:1. Please wash the toaster oven tray with warm soapy water before first using.2. Please clean the toaster oven tray after using it for your healthy daily use.3. Please dry thoroughly before storing and stored in a dry place for its durability.4. Please use a soft cleaning rag to clean the tray for the beauty of its surface. Package included:◆1 x Baking sheet ( 23.5 L x 15.7 W x1.2 L inch )Small Tips for Stickless☛You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick. After-Sales Service:★★Thank you for taking our baking sheet as part of your family.★★★Please contact us any time if you met a problem with this baking sheet, we will provide a satisfactory solution for you.