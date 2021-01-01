Carnegy Avenue 24 in. Rectangular Brown/Black Computer Desks with Adjustable Height

Achieve a healthier way of working with this contemporary, versatile laptop computer desk. We all know that sitting for hours is an unhealthy practice, but with long workdays it has become more common. Standing helps strengthen leg muscles, improves your balance and promotes healthy blood flow. Standing even burns more calories than sitting. This ergonomic desk gives you the option to sit down or stand up. The long adjustment range of the desk makes it suitable for people of all heights. When preparing to work you should adjust the desk so the surface is at the most comfortable position for typing. Color: Brown/Black.