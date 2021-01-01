Spruce up your holiday decor with a 24-inch round artificial wreath from Fraser Hill Farm. Featuring snowy, lifelike needles that resemble natural, evergreen branches, dusted by the first snowfall of the year, this wreath brings all the realistic detail of a live wreath, but with durability that will last year after year. Made with flame-retardant and non-allergenic materials, this Christmas classic is the perfect alternative to the real thing. Accented by real pinecones, white artificial berries and faux antlers, it brings a festive spirit whether you're decking the halls indoors or out. Hang on your door to welcome each guest with cheer that will last from one holiday season to the next. Fraser Hill Farm 24-in or Outdoor (Not Powered) Multi, Christmas Mixed Needle Artificial Christmas Wreath | FF024CHWR010-0GR