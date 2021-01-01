From lavish home
Lavish Home 24 in. Clear Open Base Table Lamp
Instantly transform your space with stylish form and function, with this elegant and unique Open Base Table Lamp from Lavish Home. The beautiful yet sturdy cloche style lamp can be customized and tailored to any design style by displaying decorative accents such as seashells, pebbles, small twigs, faux succulents inside the glass or hanging netting or rope around the neck of the glass to create your own personalized touch. From modern, classic to rustic or nautical style, the versatile lamp enhances any home or office decor. The lamp provides warm ambient lighting for your bedroom, living room, or home office, and conveniently come with energy-saving replaceable LED lightbulbs. It’s an attractive and practical piece that will add a modern touch to the nightstands or end tables in any room!.