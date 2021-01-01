From ozark trail
Ozark Trail 24 Fluid Ounce Double-wall Vacuum Sealed Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Gray
Whether you're on a camping adventure or jumping into your car for your morning commute, you can keep your thirst under control with this handsome and durable Ozark Trail 24-Ounce Double-Wall, Vacuum-Sealed Water Bottle. This 24-ounce travel water bottle is made with high-grade 18/8 stainless steel, and is double-walled and vacuum-sealed for maximum temperature control, so it's equally suited to sustaining the temperature of both hot and cold beverages. Whether you like to keep your sweet tea chilled on a hot summer day, or would rather keep your hot coffee from going lukewarm 10 minutes into your commute, this travel water bottle has you covered. Featuring a durable, rust-proof and sweat-free design, this stainless steel tumbler is BPA-free and comes with a lifetime warranty.