24" White Contemporary Rectangular Accent Table with Magazine Rack

Do you need an accent table, which will fit your room perfectly? Well, then we've you covered. Grab this one and place it next to your sofa to see how it glimmers!Features:Features chrome metal base with a thick tempered glass tabletopWhite leather-look storage pocket for magazines, small books, or remote controlsPerfect for placing your tablet, laptop, snacks, drinks, and even mealsIdeal for your living room, family room, or officeRecommended for indoor use onlyDimensions: 24"H x 12"W x 19.5"DMaterial(s): metal/tempered glass