Minka Lavery 2395 Beacon Trace 6 Light 14-1/4" Wide Taper Candle Pendant with Beveled Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Minka Lavery 2395 Beacon Trace 6 Light 14-1/4" Wide Taper Candle Pendant with Beveled Glass Shades Beacon Trace by Minka Lavery is brilliance and is enhanced with clear beveled glass making it an appearance that is casual and sophisticated.Features Comes with beveled glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsRod hung fixtureSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under Minka Lavery's 1 year limited warrantyDimensions Height: 18"Maximum Height: 61"Width: 14-1/4"Diameter: 14-1/4"Product Weight: 12.4 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Shape: B10.5Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome