Innovations Lighting 238 Chatham Chatham Single Light 30" Tall Wall Sconce Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear Fluted Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Innovations Lighting 238 Chatham Chatham Single Light 30" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of cast brassComes with choice of a clear glass or mercury glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbMountable with lights directed upward or downwardSuggested for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 8"Extension: 30"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6-1/4"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear Fluted