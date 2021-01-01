From colors dress
Colors Dress - 2377 Beaded V-Neck and Back Mermaid Dress
Advertisement
Make a memorable splash at your upscale evening in this lux formal dress by Colors Dress 2377. This long dress is embellished with beads throughout the fitted bodice and features V-neck and back. It is styled with keyhole front and its skirt is made with mesh fabric on the mermaid silhouette. Take your seat on the throne in a queenly gown from Colors Dress. Model is wearing Yellow color. Style: colors_2377 Collection: Colors Dress Details: Beaded Jersey Sleeveless Beads Keyhole front Fitted bodice Long mermaid dress Mesh fabric skirt V-back Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.