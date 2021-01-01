La Femme - 23666 Two-Piece Delicate Lace Bateau Illusion Long Evening Gown

Be radiantly beautiful in this charming two-piece ensemble with this La Femme 23666. The fascinating lace darling features scallops on the edges and a tulle skirt. Tonal rhinestones are scattered from the top to the skirt. It also displays pockets in the skirt and a back zipper closure. Be exceptionally dazzling in this exquisite lace masterpiece by La Femme. Style: lafemme_23666 Closure: Back Zipper Details: Bateau Illusion over a Sweetheart Neckline Sheer Lace Closed Back Cap Sleeves Tonal Rhinestone Embellishments Lace Applique Bodice Crop Top Lace Embellished Waistband Tulle A-Line Skirt Full-Length Hem Fabric: Tulle Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Illusion Waistline: Natural Colors: Dark Berry Navy Sizes: 00 - 14 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "