Novogratz 2358979N Skylar Coil, Modern Sofa Bed and Couch, Green Velvet Futon

Modern design Fully upholstered in rich velvet with ribbed Tufted cushioned Back and gold powder coated metal legs. Pocket Coil seating to offer optimal comfort for movie watching or hosting overnight guests. Multi-functional split-back design allows you to independently Recline the backrest between three positions: sitting, lounging and sleeping. Ships in one box and assembles quickly. Product dimensions: sofa – 77”l x 33. 5”W x 33”H. Bed – 70”l x 44”w x 17. 5”H. Weight Limit: 600 lbs. Shipping dimensions: 44”L x 36”w x 18”H. Net weight: 104 lbs. Gross weight: 117 lbs.