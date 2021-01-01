From kohler lighting
Kohler Lighting 23460-CHLED Components 15" Wide 6 Light Adjustable Arm LED Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kohler Lighting 23460-CHLED Components 15" Wide 6 Light Adjustable Arm LED Chandelier A simple minimalist collection. It is modern and pure, allowing you to create your own space and define your own design. A perfect complement to Kohler's Components suite of products. Features Dimmable, integrated LED emits a beautiful light at the perfect color temperature Light emits from top and bottom of each arm Adjustable arms allow for a customized design Suitable for living, dining, and kitchen spaces Downrods offer additional height options Installation hardware included Frosted glass wand shades Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for use in dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 18" Overall Height: 36" Width: 15" Canopy Diameter: 5-1/8" Canopy Height: 1-7/8" Electrical Specifications Number of Lights: 6 Bulb Type: Integrated LED Wattage: 60 W Lumens: 4,000 Color Temperature: 3000K Dimmable: Yes Polished Chrome