Johnathan Kayne - 2334 Fitted Wide V-Neck Evening Dress

Get that royal look with this Johnathan Kayne 2334 dress. This evening gown fashions a wide V neckline supported by long sleeves in a fitted and embellished bodice. The skirt reveals a sheath/A-line silhouette with A-line overskirt while the back shows a mid-open back with back zipper closure to complete the look. Take their breath away with this Johnathan Kayne design. Style: jkayne_2334 Fabric: Sequin Mesh Stretch Lining Organza Details: Fitted Long Sleeves Embellished A-Line Overskirt Full Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Length: Long Neckline: Wide V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath/A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.