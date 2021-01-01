From johnathan kayne

Johnathan Kayne - 2332 Asymmetrical Sheath Cocktail Dress

Description

Look amazing for the party in this Johnathan Kayne 2332 dress. This short dress highlights an asymmetrical neckline in a fitted sleeveless and sequin embellished bodice with fringe. The skirt reveals a sheath silhouette while the back shows mid-open back with back zipper closure to complete the look. Get noticed in this Johnathan Kayne design. Style: jkayne_2332 Fabric: Stretch Sequin Mesh Stretch Lining Details: Fringe Fitted Sleeveless Sequin Embellished Mid-Thigh Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Length: Short Neckline: Asymmetrical Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

