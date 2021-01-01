From sonneman
Sonneman 2318 Corona 48" 1 Light LED Pendant with Frosted Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 2318 Corona 48" 1 Light LED Pendant with Frosted Shade Features:Frosted White Acrylic Shade6' Adjustable WireDimmable by Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) or Standard (TRIAC) IncandescentLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Base Color: Silver, BronzeBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDCanopy Width: 8"Collection: CoronaColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KCord Length: 120Diameter: 48"Dimmable: YesETL Listed: YesGenre: Modern, ContemporaryHeight: 2.5"Is Convertible: NoLED: YesLight Direction: Down LightingLumens: 5000Material: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 15Shade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Shape: RoundShade Type: FrostedStyle: ModernUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 277Warranty: 1 Year WarrantyWattage: 45Watts Per Bulb: 45Width: 48" Satin Black