Johnathan Kayne - 2311 Fitted Bod Beaded Short Dress

Johnathan Kayne 2311 gives you a feminine look fit for any special occasion. Let this mini dress flaunt your curves as it has fitted bodice and body-hugging fabric. It presents in sheath silhouette jewel neckline and long sleeves that uses beaded sheer fabric. Back is open. Johnathan Kayne is an absolute breathtaking look. Style: jkayne_2311 Fabric: Heavy Knit Stretch Lining Crystal Mesh Mesh Details: Long sleeves Beads Sheer Fitted bodice Open back Mini dress Length: Short Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.