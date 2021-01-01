From access lighting
Access Lighting 23074 Noya 5 Light Bowl Shaped Pendant Bronze / White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Access Lighting 23074 Noya 5 Light Bowl Shaped Pendant Product Features: Fully covered under Access Lighting's 1-year warrantyFixture housing is constructed of steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a bowl shaped glass shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placed10 feet of cord includedSlope adaptor includedSpecifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: A19Canopy Width: 5.25"Canopy Height: 1.25"Cord Length: 120"Dimmable: NoDownrod Size(s): 6", 16", 22"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 5.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)LED: NoLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelMaximum Height: 78" (including chain / down rods)Width: 28"Compliance: ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Access Lighting has been producing beautiful lighting fixtures for over 15 years in Tustin, CA. It strives to provide great lighting that is smart, practical, beautiful and most importantly, affordable. Its selection of ceiling fixtures, chandeliers, bathroom lights, pendants, track lights and outdoor lights give you plenty of options to light up your world. Bronze / White