Sonneman 2304 Corona 1 Light LED Pendant with Frosted Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 2304 Corona 1 Light LED Pendant with Frosted Shade Features:Frosted Shade6' Adjustable CableDimming Type: ELVLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDCanopy Height: 6"Canopy Width: 6"Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KDimmable: YesEnergy Efficient: NoEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Damp LocationHeight: 2" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)LED: YesLight Direction: Down LightingLumens: 2150Number of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 12.02 lbsShade: YesShade Color: White Satin Black