Johnathan Kayne - 2303 V-Neck Sheath Cocktail Dress

Sparkle in beauty wearing this Johnathan Kayne 2303 dress. This cocktail dress fashions a V neckline supported by long sleeves in a sequin bodice. The skirt reveals a sheath silhouette while the back shows a full back to complete the look. Make an extraordinary statement when you walk in this Johnathan Kayne creation. Style: jkayne_2303 Fabric: Reversible Sequin Mesh Powermesh Details: Long Sleeves Sequin Mid-Thigh Length Full Back Length: Short Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.