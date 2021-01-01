Elk Lighting 23002/8 25.5" Height 8 Light 1 Tier Wireframe Candelabra Style Chandelier from the Exo Collection Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 23002/8 25.5" Height 8 Light 1 Tier Wireframe Candelabra Style Chandelier from the Exo Collection 25.5" Height Contemporary / Modern 8 Light 1 Tier Wireframe Candelabra Style Chandelier from the Exo CollectionThe uniqueness of this collection is derived from its wire-frame design that cleverly emulates the “frame” of a full bodied fixture. With a classical shape that represents a chandelier with hanging accents, the open design is captivating yet versatile. Finished in satin nickel.Features:Contemporary / Modern ThemeSpecifications:Height: 25.5"Width: 37"Number of Bulbs: 8Watts per Bulb: 60 WattsBulb Base: CandelabraBulb Type: Incandescent Polished Chrome