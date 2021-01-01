From the holiday aisle
23 Inch Winter Snowflake Christmas Wreath Harvest Wreath
Advertisement
Feature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity: 1pcs Materials: Polyester Light color: As shown Product size:23.62×23.62×2.76Inch Packing size: 23.62x19.68x5.12in Net weight:1.54lb Gross weight: 2.76lb inner diameter: 7.84 inch outer ring diameter: 23.62inchDescrition: Designed specifically for Christmas: Our Christmas wreaths are 100% handmade, with a unique white snowflake embellishment, specially designed to celebrate the holidays. This is the perfect way to add Christmas holiday charm to Christmas wreath decorations. best choice. Classic Christmas elements: Christmas decoration wreaths are dotted with snowballs of different sizes, and the green base is decorated with red fruits and pine cones, adding a joyful atmosphere. Throughout the Christmas period, classic Christmas elements can accompany you. Widely Used in Various Occasions: The small Christmas wreaths can be used on the front door, living room, wall, fireplace, porch, door, window, store, hotel, Christmas party, Christmas tree, and anywhere indoors or outdoors you can hanging Common Size and Reusable: 23 inches artificial Christmas wreath is hand-made with high-quality materials, and comes in sturdy packaging. After Christmas, you can put the wreath into storage and used again for next year’s holiday decor, and it also a creative holiday gift for your friends and families. Applications scene: Perfect floral decor for office,leisure,bedroom,living room,coffee table,windowsill,balcony and soon.Package Content: 1PC Christmas Wreath