Illuminate the way with this solar lamp post and planter. This lamp post brings multi functional style to your outdoor decor. This lamp post is constructed of a cast aluminum alloy and plastic and finished in a durable black powder coated finish. Featuring 3 lanterns, with 1 bright white LED bulb per head, that automatically turn on at dusk, and off at dawn. Plant your favorite flowers in the bottom planter, or use the ground mount to make it a more permanent structure. Sun-Ray 23-in W x 84-in H Glossy Metal Planter in Black | 3L2016