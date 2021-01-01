22nd Retro Birthday Vintage Awesome Since January 2000 Premium T-Shirt

22nd. retro Vintage 2000 Birthday Born in January 2000 for Boy, Girl, Uncle / Aunt, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Cousin,wife, husband, 22nd Anniversary For Men, Women 22 years old. celebrate 22nd birthday. made in January, made in January 2000.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.