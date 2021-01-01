Eurofase 22975-010 Minera Vintage Moroccan Style Spun Metal Pendant Light, 1-Light 60 Watt, 25"H x 22"Dia, Aluminum

MANERA PENDANT LIGHT DIMENSIONS: 25" High (Max Adjustable Height) x 22" Wide, Weight: 6.8lbs MEDIUM BASE LIGHT SOCKET: 60 Watt A-19 Incandescent Bulb(s), Does Not Include Bulb(s), E26 Socket Compatible With Incandescent, CFL, Halogen Or LED Bulb(s), Full Range Dimming When Use With Dimmable Bulb(s) and Dimmer Switch INSTALLATION: Hardware to Mount Fixture to an Existing Junction Box Included (Junction Box Not Included) ETL Approved for DRY Locations DETAILS: Constructed of Metal with Aluminum Finish and Frosted Polycarbonate Diffuser, Weight: 7.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: EuroFase