From elk home
Elk Home 225091 White Faux Horn 1 Light Lamp With White Shade White Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Elk Home 225091 White Faux Horn 1 Light Lamp With White Shade Features:Number of Bulbs: 112" harpBase - 13" x 13" x 22"Dimensions:31"H X 13"WElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb :100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120VLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. White