Kathy Ireland White 225 Thread Count Tencel-Poly Filled Down Alternative Comforter
Kathy Ireland 225 Thread Count Tencel-Poly Filled Down Alternative Comforter. ELLE Decor starts out with a breathable cotton cover—but this down alternative comforter is even more special on the inside. The blend of fiberfill gives you ultimate loft along with moisture management and odor-reducing anti-bacterial properties. The end to end sewn through box stitch construction keeps the fill evenly distributed throughout the comforter—never any cool spots. This is the perfect year-round solution for a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. 225 Thread Count/Cotton Cover Moisture Wicking and Odor Reducing properties End to end sewn through box construction keeps the fill evenly distributed throughout the comforter Double-stitched color piping adds more durability Available sizes: Twin: 68 in x 88 in with 39 oz fill Full/Queen: 88 in x 88 in with 50 oz fill King: 104 in x 88 in with 59 oz fill