Uttermost 22497 Rondure 1 Light Wall Sconce Dark Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Uttermost 22497 Rondure 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Dark oil rubbed bronze, French gold with antique brass accentsEdison bulbs are recommended for their vintage styleRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E27) bulb(s) - not includedSuitable for installation in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 36.25"Width: 12"Depth: 13"Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 110About UttermostBob and Belle Cooper founded The Uttermost Company in 1975, and it is still 100% owned by the Cooper family. Inspired by award-winning designers, custom finishes, innovative product engineering and advanced packaging reinforcement. For over 30 years, Uttermost has enjoyed steady growth with its Rocky Mount, Virginia facility and is proud to support many of the world's most prestigious home-furnishing customers with its products and services. Dark Oil Rubbed Bronze