Schonbek 2248A Quantum 21 Light 17" Wide Crystal Pendant with Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystals Polished Stainless Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Schonbek 2248A Quantum 21 Light 17" Wide Crystal Pendant with Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionCrystal square shadeTop-level quality Spectra Crystals are machine cut Swarovski crystalsSloped ceiling compatible(21) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs included Adjustable 144" cord includedMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 17"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 162"Width: 17"Product Weight: 40 lbsCord Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 840 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 21Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B8Bulb Type: IncandescentVoltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Polished Stainless Steel