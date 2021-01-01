Wild Republic 22488 Walrus Plush, Stuffed Animal, Plush Toy, Gifts for Kids, Cuddlekin, Size 12

Let your loved one take on the world with a partner in crime, like these 12 inch Walrus stuffed animals by Wild Republic When the plush toy becomes dirty from hours of play, the high quality fabrics allows for an easy clean by being surface washable Age is but a number when it comes to giving or receiving delightful stuffed toys full of plush Detail is what sets realistic stuffed animals from the rest of the pack, take a look or touch and you will see what we are talking about Get ready to witness tons of Smiles and many laughs because of stuffed animals for kids ability to entertain, Manufacturer: Wild Republic