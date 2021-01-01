Crystorama Lighting Group 2243_NOSHADE Sylvan 4 Light 16" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Crystorama Lighting Group 2243_NOSHADE Sylvan 4 Light 16" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from steelRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 16"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsWire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Dark Bronze