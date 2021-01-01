2210 Itzehoe Retro Postcodes Old Postcode Vintage T-Shirt

You have been living in Itzehoe in Schleswig-Holstein for a long time and miss the old postcode before the reunion in 1990 of your city. The four-digit PLZ 2210 know only real Itzehoers. Show love to your home with the retro motif. The vintage old postcode design is a great gift for all real Itzehoers, grandma, grandpa, mum and dad. Only the old four-digit postcode 2210 is cool. Retro sign motif for inhabitants of Itzehoe between the North and Baltic Sea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem