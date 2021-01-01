Aspeed Design - L2202 V-Neck Beaded Evening Dress

Please refer to the Junior Size chart There is no better way to pair sophisticated style with glamour than with this Aspeed Design L2202 evening dress. This dress highlights a V-neckline supported by thin straps in a beaded bodice. Revealing a trumpet silhouette this also shows a scoop back with back zipper closure. This Aspeed Design evening dress will not let anyone miss your grand entrance. Style: aspd_L2202 Details: Thin Straps Sleeveless Beaded Full Length Scoop Back Back Zipper Length: Long Neckline: Low V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.