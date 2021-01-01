Hudson Valley Lighting 220 Stanford Single Light 23" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel / White Silk Shades Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up / Down

Hudson Valley Lighting 220 Stanford Single Light 23" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a tapered silk or fabric shade(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 23-1/4"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Backplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 3"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Up / Down Lighting Polished Nickel / White Silk Shades