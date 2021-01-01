From nearly natural
22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the 22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath at Michaels. com. This orchid and pine wreath is a circle of calm beauty with beautiful pine fronds, green berries, faux pinecones, and lovely, delicate orchid blooms, this wreath will lighten up even the darkest of areas. Here's an ideal mix of color, texture, and form. This orchid and pine wreath is a circle of calm beauty with beautiful pine fronds, green berries, faux pinecones, and lovely, delicate orchid blooms, this wreath will lighten up even the darkest of areas. Details: White, green and brown 22" diameter Silk wreath For indoor use only | 22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath By Nearly Natural | Michaels®