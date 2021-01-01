From nearly natural

22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath By Nearly Natural | Michaels®

$68.49 on sale
($136.99 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Buy the 22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath at Michaels. com. This orchid and pine wreath is a circle of calm beauty with beautiful pine fronds, green berries, faux pinecones, and lovely, delicate orchid blooms, this wreath will lighten up even the darkest of areas. Here's an ideal mix of color, texture, and form. This orchid and pine wreath is a circle of calm beauty with beautiful pine fronds, green berries, faux pinecones, and lovely, delicate orchid blooms, this wreath will lighten up even the darkest of areas. Details: White, green and brown 22" diameter Silk wreath For indoor use only | 22" White Orchid & Pine Wreath By Nearly Natural | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com