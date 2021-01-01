From pipe decor
PIPE DECOR 22 in. x 18 in. x 1.25 in. Trail Brown RESTORE End Table Wood Top
Natural variations and a unique distressed finish from solid end-grain wood makes our RESTORE wood collection feel and look refined, industrial, and rustic all in one. Each piece of handcrafted wood tells a story of an ethically sourced product carefully obtained in North America through responsible forestry efforts that employ low impact logging methods. RESTORE by PIPE DÉCOR takes pride in providing distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces that showcase both sophistication and sustainability, providing a product that seamlessly fits into your home! The wire-brushed texture and hand-stained technique offers the appearance of an artfully weathered product that brings out the wood's natural beauty. Natural variations, such as knotting, grain, and color make every piece of wood unique. Our finishing process enhances these existing characteristics - each unique knot becomes a beautiful accent, while the natural wood grain offers organic movement. Pillowed edges accentuate the final version of this artisanal end table. Assembly is required for all items. Wood comes with a 1-Year Limited Manufacturer's Guarantee. Color: Trail Brown.