Add curb appeal to a front porch, create a container garden, or decorate with seasonal plantings on a balcony or deck. Our Small Blue Flower Box Kit for 2 x 6 Railings has two top-mounted brackets that simply and securely hold our Small Nantucket Blue Galvanized Flower Box planter. For easy installation, place the two wrought iron brackets at the desired width apart and secure with stainless steel screws provided. Fill the box with your choice of planting and place within the brackets. Kits are also available for 2 x 6 inch railings for Medium and Large Flower Boxes, in all four Flower Box colors. Minuteman International 22-in W x 6.25-in H Nantucket Blue Metal Window Box Stainless Steel | C08NB-K6