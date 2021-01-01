Complete your modern industrial home decor with this brushed black satin framed wall mirror. The 3 in. framed accent mirror showcases a smooth, flat, brushed black finish that will be an impressive accessory to hang in your bedroom, bathroom or living space. With multiple sizes to choose from this American Made, shiny black satin framed mirror is the perfect addition to your decor. Four hooks are preinstalled allowing for a vertical or horizontal wall installation. BrandtWorks 22-in L x 32-in W Black Satin Framed Wall Mirror | BM080S