Aspen Creative Corporation 22 in. H Ceramic Table Lamp with White Sand Blasted Finish (2-Pack)

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a two pack ceramic table lamp, transitional design with with white sand blasted finish. It includes a hardback empire shaped lamp shade made with linen fabric in off white with brown trim on the top and bottom. The UNO lampshade size is 14 in. W and 10 in. H. Our hardback shades use virgin styrene backing board to produce a warm, natural and smooth light - more appealing than shades made with recycled styrene board that can crack and yellow over time. The lamp has an on/off switch and uses a medium base light bulb, 100--Watt maximum (light bulb not included). Lamp is UL listed. Applications - living room lighting and family room lighting, as well as bedrooms and offices.