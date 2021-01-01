From techni mobili
Techni Mobili 22 in. Corner Chocolate 1 Drawer Laptop Desk with Adjustable Height Feature, Brown
Advertisement
The Techni Mobili Deluxe Sit-to-Stand Rolling Laptop Cart with Storage saves space while providing the laptop or writing setup you need. The table panel tilts so you can adjust it to the most ergonomic, comfortable working angle. It also features a safety edge-stopper to prevent objects from sliding off when tilted. You can easily adjust the table height between 32 in. and 44 in. with dual adjustment knobs. There is an open storage compartment and a closed storage compartment with bottom hinges. Two of the fours non-marking nylon casters include locking mechanisms. The table and closed storage top and bottom shelves each have a 20 lbs. weight capacity and the base of the cart has a 30 lbs. weight capacity and is made of MDF panels with a moisture laminate veneer atop scratch-resistant powder-coated steel frame. Color: Chocolate.