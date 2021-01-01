21st Element Accent Chair Gray - Studio Designs Home

The elegant and stylish 21st Element Armless Accent Chair by Studio Designs Home suits almost any room, because of its simple and sleek profile. Its minimalist design makes it perfect for a vanity area or can be used as guest seating in the living room, office or bedroom. The slim metal legs provide plenty of support and won’t loosen or break over time like traditional wooden legs. The soft fully upholstered back and seat provides comfort as you relax. It is perfectly proportioned for the smaller spaces in your home. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.