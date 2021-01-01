From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 21in. Poinsettia, Berries and Pine Artificial Arrangement in Gold Vase
Have a berry holiday season with this artificial arrangement full of Poinsettia, Berries, Pine and Pinecones. Oh my! All these Christmas favorites gracefully create chic seasonal charm full of texture and vivid hues. Standing at 21” from a tall gold base, dress next to your Christmas tree, living room, or mantel and create memories with family Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 21 In. W: 15 In. D: 8 In. ; Vase Dimensions: H: 5 In. W: 5.5 In. D: 5.5 In. ; Measurements are taken from each furthest outstretched dimension. Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this arrangement can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the petals and stems to achieve desired fullness NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Recommended for indoor use only. Artificial arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance Have a berry Christmas with glossy berries, pine, and non-mature pinecones ; Complements holiday décor ; Housed in a fab gold vase ; Zero maintenance, lasts years