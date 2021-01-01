The Nearly Natural 21in. Onion Grass Artificial Plant in Shell Shaped Planter is the perfect accent to any space. Enhance your space with a sleek and refined Onion Grass Artificial Plant. Different shaped long, thin grass blades are housed in a coastal inspired shell shaped planter. This is piece is an easy way to spruce up your window space, kitchen or office. Standing 21”, curate this plant in small spaces that need a little color. Best of all? You can enjoy this faux plant with zero maintenance. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.Nearly Natural 21in. Onion Grass Artificial Plant in Shell Shaped Planter: