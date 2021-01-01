From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 21in. Cymbidium Orchid, Cactus and Succulent Artificial Arrangement in Metal Vase, Orange
create a focal point with this artificial arrangement showcasing a mix of intricately designed faux succulents in bright evergreens, highlighted throughout with realistic looking silk cymbidium orchids in complementary earth tones. reaches 21” tall from a metal vase. "shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're nearly natural!" ; we source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry nature." overall product dimensions: 21in. w x 13in. d x 21in. h ; vase dimensions: h: 6.75 in. w: 14.5 in. d: 7 in. ; measurements are from the bottom of the vase to the furthest outstretched dimension on the arrangement. width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension no maintenance required - no watering or trimming. looks full and fresh every day suitable for home and/or office display ; evokes a tropical environment ; provides year-round freshness ; contained in a metal vase ; recommended for indoor use only ; artificial arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance ; item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this arrangement can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the stems and petals to achieve desired fullness